AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
BAFL 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DFML 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.95%)
DGKC 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.03%)
EPCL 42.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.41%)
FCCL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
FFL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.95%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 60.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUMNL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.07%)
MLCF 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.78%)
NETSOL 85.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.49%)
OGDC 82.04 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-5.68%)
PAEL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.62%)
PPL 76.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-6.84%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.5%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.13%)
SNGP 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.34%)
TELE 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.54%)
TPLP 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 105.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.54%)
UNITY 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 3,987 Decreased By -61 (-1.51%)
BR30 14,127 Decreased By -383.8 (-2.64%)
KSE100 40,323 Decreased By -480.4 (-1.18%)
KSE30 14,896 Decreased By -201.2 (-1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Governor declines to sign summary: Punjab PA stands dissolved

Muhammad Saleem Published 15 Jan, 2023 04:01am
Follow us

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Saturday went dissolved automatically after Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh ur Rahman declined to sign the summary to dissolve it.

The governor said in a statement that he has decided not to become part of the process leading to the dissolution of Punjab Assembly.

The governor wrote “I would rather let the Constitution and law take its own course. Doing so will not hamper any legal process as Constitution clearly provides a way forward.”

As per the constitution, the Punjab Assembly stood dissolved automatically at 10:12 pm on Saturday night, as Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi had sent advice to governor to dissolve the assembly at 10:00 pm on January 12.

After the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, Punjab Chief Minister Elahi and Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz will hold a sitting in the next 72 hours for the nomination of a caretaker Punjab chief minister.

Pervaiz Elahi and Hamza Shehbaz will propose three names each for the post. If both leaders failed to agree upon a single name, the matter will be sent to the parliamentary committee. If the parliamentary committee formed by Speaker Punjab Assembly failed to reach a consensus, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will appoint the caretaker chief minister.

As per the constitution, the caretaker chief minister must be appointed by January 21.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi will remain Punjab CM till the oath-taking of the caretaker chief minister.

Punjab assembly Hamza Shehbaz Pervaiz Elahi Muhammad Baligh ur Rahman

Comments

1000 characters

Governor declines to sign summary: Punjab PA stands dissolved

Dar meets Punjab governor

Tarin hopes govt will help country avert ‘default’

Rs550bn tax gap largely falls in five sectors: FBR

ECC approves payment of mark-up on Heavy Electrical Complex loans

Power sector reforms: WB urges govt to expedite EDEIP

PTI to go for ‘PM confidence vote’ if MQM changes sides

Nawaz asks party to brace for polls in Punjab

Zardari reaches Lahore to meet PM

Karachi, Hyderabad: LG polls today amid MQM-P boycott

Number of model collectorates raised to 35: FBR transfers, posts 25 Customs officials

Read more stories