DSP, two constables martyred in Peshawar terrorist attack

PESHAWAR: Terrorists mounted a coordinated attack on Sarband police station in Peshawar during the wee hours on Saturday; consequently a senior police officer and his two security guards embraced martyrdom.

According to details, terrorists launched an attack on Police Station Sarband with long range rifles and hand grenades, due to which Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sardar Hussain and two police officials Irshad and Jehanzeb were martyred.

Senior superintendent of police operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi told the media that at least six to eight terrorists were involved in the attack. He informed that the terrorists attacked the police station from two sides with hand grenades and sniper guns fitted with night vision goggles.

A heavy contingent of police reached the spot soon after the incident and cordoned off the area. Police have also launched a search operation in the area to arrest the terrorists.

On Saturday morning, the funeral prayers of the officers martyred in the Sarband Police Station attack, including for DSP Sardar Hussain, were offered in the Police Lines in Peshawar. A large number of officers from the police, the government and the armed forces attended the funeral prayers. The deceased will now be laid to rest with complete state honors.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has condemned terrorists’ attack on Police Station Sarband and termed it a sorrowful incident. In a statement issued here on Saturday, the Chief Minister said that the sacrifices of martyrs would not go waste. He said that police have fought with bravery and repulsed the attack. Mahmood Khan added that the whole nation is standing shoulder to shoulder with the police in the war against terrorism. He prayed for the eternal peace of the martyrs and expressed his heartiest sympathies and condolence with the bereaved families.

Talking to media, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari commended the police for repulsing the terrorist attack with “great bravery” and asserted “we all are together in this battle”. He highlighted that this was the first time the police had used thermal weapon sights in Peshawar - a sighting device that helps locate and see targets from afar.

Ansari said, “We did not have a way to see the terrorists [in obscure conditions].” He said the provincial government has released funds for the provision of thermal weapon sights, adding that 40 have already been received; half of which have been sent to Dera Ismail Khan and the rest to Bannu. “Thermal [weapon] sights are mounted on top of weapons. Thermal guns enable [us] to see [clearly] from afar.”

Ansari also said there was “great progress on the Safe Cities” project. “We have signed an agreement for the Safe Cities [project]. Phase one would be completed by June this year.” He further added that security cameras have been installed at the police stations on their own initiative.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the federal government was “seriously concerned” over the “worsening law and order situation” in KP. Highlighting “terrorists are attacking police stations [and] policemen and officers are being targeted”, he criticized the KP government for “not learning a lesson” from the attack at a Counter Terrorism Department centre in Bannu last month where law enforcers were held hostage by militants.

Sanaullah lambasted KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan saying: “All energies of the chief minister are focused on dissolving the assembly.” He asked, “The KP police are not safe from terrorist attacks; what will be the [state of] people’s protection?”

The minister paid tribute to the martyred police officials and saluted their sacrifices.

