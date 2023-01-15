Fee schedule for e-passport announced

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Saturday issued the fee schedule for the issuance of e-passports in Pakistan.

As per details, the fee schedule was issued for diplomatic, official and ordinary categories.

Initially, the e-passports will be issued only from Islamabad. The date for the launching of the service from other cities of the country will be announced later.

The normal fee for normal 36 pages e-passport with 5-year validity is Rs9000 and urgent is Rs15000.

The normal fee for normal 36 pages e-passport with 10-year validity is Rs13,500 and urgent is Rs22,500.

The normal fee for normal 72 pages e-passport with 5-year validity is Rs16,500 and urgent is Rs27,500.

The normal fee for normal 72 pages e-passport with 10-year validity is Rs24,750 and the urgent is Rs40,500.

Earlier, the government launched an online payment service for Passport seekers from Karachi.