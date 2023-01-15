AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
BAFL 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DFML 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.95%)
DGKC 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.03%)
EPCL 42.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.41%)
FCCL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
FFL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.95%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 60.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUMNL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.07%)
MLCF 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.78%)
NETSOL 85.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.49%)
OGDC 82.04 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-5.68%)
PAEL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.62%)
PPL 76.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-6.84%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.5%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.13%)
SNGP 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.34%)
TELE 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.54%)
TPLP 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 105.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.54%)
UNITY 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 3,987 Decreased By -61 (-1.51%)
BR30 14,127 Decreased By -383.8 (-2.64%)
KSE100 40,323 Decreased By -480.4 (-1.18%)
KSE30 14,896 Decreased By -201.2 (-1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hundreds of Tunisians rally against economic crisis

AFP Published 15 Jan, 2023 04:01am
Follow us

TUNIS: Hundreds of Tunisians marched Saturday after opponents of President Kais Saied called for protests over a worsening economic crisis.

“The people want what you don’t want. Down with Saied,” chanted the activists, including supporters of the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party.

Ennahdha had dominated parliament until Saied launched a dramatic power grab on July 25, 2021, sacking the government and freezing parliament before appointing a new cabinet and ruling by decree.

“The coup has brought us famine and poverty. Yesterday the grocer gave me just one kilo of macaroni and a can of milk,” said Nouha, a woman at one protest.

“How can I feed my family of 13 people with that?” the 50-year-old housewife lamented.

Saturday’s protests were staged in the capital Tunis by two different opposition groups and were held far apart with a heavy police presence to avoid any unrest.

protest economic crisis Kais Saied

Comments

1000 characters

Hundreds of Tunisians rally against economic crisis

Dar meets Punjab governor

Tarin hopes govt will help country avert ‘default’

Rs550bn tax gap largely falls in five sectors: FBR

ECC approves payment of mark-up on Heavy Electrical Complex loans

Power sector reforms: WB urges govt to expedite EDEIP

PTI to go for ‘PM confidence vote’ if MQM changes sides

Nawaz asks party to brace for polls in Punjab

Zardari reaches Lahore to meet PM

Karachi, Hyderabad: LG polls today amid MQM-P boycott

Number of model collectorates raised to 35: FBR transfers, posts 25 Customs officials

Read more stories