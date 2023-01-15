AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
CSR initiatives: NLC develops 3 health & education projects in GB

Recorder Report Published 15 Jan, 2023 04:01am
ISLAMABAD: National Logistics Cell (NLC) has developed three projects in health and education sectors in far flung areas of Gilgit-Baltistan.

These projects being developed as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative have been handed over to the local administration after completion of work.

The CSR projects include rehabilitation of middle school at Naltar Paine, upgradation of Basic Health Unit (BHU) at Nomal and boys school at Sost.

Students of the middle school located in Naltar Paine were facing difficulties in absence of facilities in harsh weather conditions. Upon request of the locals, NLC Engineers undertook construction work including partitions walls, roof of ceiling, fixing of doors, windows, electrical and other face lifting works.

Likewise, rehabilitation of Basic Health Unit at Nomal was also carried out by NLC Engineers. The facility caters to the needs of people of Nomal and adjoining areas. A large number of patients are benefited with provision of additional facilities at the BHU Nomal.

NLC engineers also constructed a school for boys at Sost. The scope of work included complete double story building from foundation till finishing work and provision of allied facilities. All these projects have been developed by NLC free of cost and is part of CSR initiatives being undertaken by NLC across Pakistan.

National Logistics Cell Corporate Social Responsibility education sectors health & education projects

