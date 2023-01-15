Minister inspects conditions in various areas of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: After the launch of cleanliness campaign of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board in Hyderabad, Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Memon inspected cleanliness in various areas of Hyderabad.

He visited different areas of Hyderabad including Latifabad, Ghari Khata, Qasimabad, Auto Bhan Road and Tando Jam city.

The minister met with shopkeepers and asked them about their problems. On the occasion, the minister said the Sindh government was taking effective measures to resolve the problems of the citizens adding that after Karachi, the Turkish company had started solid waste management in Hyderabad, the second largest city of Sindh.

He said that the work of collecting garbage from house to house was going on nicely.

