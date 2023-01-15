Cold, dry weather expected

KARACHI: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country in the next 24 hours, the Met Office said on Saturday.

However, Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan may witness very cold conditions.

Fog is likely to grip plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh. Frost is also expected in Pothohar region and Kashmir during morning hours.

Over the past 24 hours: Cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of country, while very cold in Balochistan and upper parts of country.

Leh, Ziarat, Kalat and Kalam saw the lowest temperatures -12 Celsius each, Nokkundi -10, Dalbandin and Parachinar -9 each, Quetta -8, Gupis and Malam Jabba -7 each, Panjgur, Astore and Zhob -6 each and Skardu -5. 4 inches snowfall was recorded in Malam Jabba.

“Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country,” the Met said.

