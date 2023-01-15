PPP leader condemns terrorism in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari strongly condemned terrorism in Peshawar and said that terrorists do not deserve any concession.

He said that the enemies of the nation should be brought to justice. In a statement on Saturday he said that the elimination of terrorists is possible only with the implementation of the National Action Plan.

He said that instead of fulfilling the responsibility of improving the deteriorating law and order situation by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, it has become an “employee of Imran Khan.”

The PPP leader expressed his sympathy and condolences with the bereaved while expressing his sorrow over the martyrdom of the policemen.

