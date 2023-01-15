Zardari, Bilawal condemn attack on police personnel

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the terror attack on police personnel in Peshawar.

Asif Ali Zardari expressed deep regret over the martyrdom of police personnel. The increase in incidents of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a matter of concern, he said.

He said in a statement that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has left the people at the mercy of terrorists. He said that attacks on police and security forces are equivalent to war with the state.

He said that the federal government should bring the terrorists, their patrons and facilitators to a terrible end. By mobilising the National Action Plan terrorists should be completely wiped out, he said.

He expressed sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyred policemen.

PPP chairman and Federal Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also condemned the attack on the police station in Peshawar. He said that those who attack police and security forces are unforgivable. He said that terrorists and their mentors will be brought to justice.

He said that those who attack police and security forces are enemies of the country and nation. He expressed sympathy and condolences to the families of martyred police personnel.

President Zardari and Chairman Bilawal prayed to Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed souls and strength and fortitude to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

