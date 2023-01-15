Masood terms Pak-US relationship deep, not artificial or crafted

WASHINGTON: Pakistan is keen to have strategic, political and economic ties with the United States and right now the two countries are investing in bilateral diplomacy to achieve these objectives, Ambassador Masood Khan has said.

“It is not an artificial or crafted relationship. There is a natural aspiration for it on both sides,” Masood Khan, Envoy to the US said at World Affairs Council, a think-tank, in Seattle, Washington.

“But”, he added, “It is the people of Pakistan and the United States who provide the real strength to Pak-US relations.”

The presence of one million Pakistanis in the United States, comprising mostly of professionals, was “a strong bond and an abiding link” between the two countries, he said.

Ambassador Asif Chaudhry, a former ambassador at State Department and Vice President for International Programmes at Washington State University, moderated the event.

The roots of the Pak-US relationship were deep, and during the past year the two countries have clarified their intent to continue their cooperation in strategic stability, regional security and counter-terrorism, he said.

“At the same time, we were promoting closer ties in trade, investment, agriculture, health, education and energy sectors.”

“The climate change is a shared challenge for both the United States and Pakistan and there exists a huge scope of expanding our relationship in building a climate resilient infrastructure in Pakistan,” the Pakistani envoy said.

“I remain confident that Pakistan and the United States remain relevant to each other in the years to come.”

On strengthening bilateral economic ties and investment climate in Pakistan, the ambassador highlighted Covid-19, fuel and food hyperinflation and the recent devastating floods as the major debilitating factors that affected Pakistan’s economy. He, however, emphasised that the economic prospects in Pakistan were “bullish”.

“The fundamentals of our economy are good. We will bounce back. We are part of international economic mainstream.”