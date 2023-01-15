AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
Glacier’s collapse floods Chilas village

INP Published 15 Jan, 2023 04:01am
CHILAS: Villagers ran for safer places on Saturday as their houses were flooded after a glacier collapsed in Diamir area of Chilas.

The outburst flood inundated houses in Pehpat village of Tangeer Valley after the glacier in Geechhar Lake caved in, triggering exodus locals on their own. The worried villagers have appealed to the administration to send help.

Local sources have confided that there is a grave threat that more glaciers will collapse. They urged the government to take pre-emptive action by taking immediate steps and survey the region.

The heavy flooding due to monsoon rains in May 2022 had also caused widespread devastation if Diamir Sub-Divisino of Tangeer Valley.

In May 2022, Hunza Valley’s Hassanabad bridge on the Karakoram Highway had been destroyed and swept away by a glacial lake outburst flood from the Shishper Glacier.

