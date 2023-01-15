Envoy presents his credentials to Macron

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ambassador to France Asim Iftikhar on Saturday presented his credentials to French President Emmanuel Macron, Foreign Office said.

In a twitter statement, the Foreign Office said: “Pakistan’s Ambassador to France Asim Iftikhar Ahmad presented his credentials to the President of French Republic Emmanuel Macron at Élysée Palace, Saturday”.

Asim Iftikhar was the spokesperson for the Foreign Office before he was appointed as Pakistan’s Ambassador to France in August last years.

