Governor has not signed advice for PA dissolution

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Mohammad Baligh Ur Rehman said on Saturday that he has decided not to become part of the process leading to the dissolution of Punjab Assembly.

The governor has issued a statement regarding not signing advice of dissolution of Punjab assembly.

The governor said, “I have decided not to become part of the process leading to the dissolution of Punjab Assembly. I would rather let the Constitution and law take its own course. Doing so will not hamper any legal process as Constitution clearly provides a way forward.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023