AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
BAFL 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DFML 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.95%)
DGKC 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.03%)
EPCL 42.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.41%)
FCCL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
FFL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.95%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 60.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUMNL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.07%)
MLCF 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.78%)
NETSOL 85.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.49%)
OGDC 82.04 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-5.68%)
PAEL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.62%)
PPL 76.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-6.84%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.5%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.13%)
SNGP 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.34%)
TELE 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.54%)
TPLP 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 105.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.54%)
UNITY 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 3,987 Decreased By -61 (-1.51%)
BR30 14,127 Decreased By -383.8 (-2.64%)
KSE100 40,323 Decreased By -480.4 (-1.18%)
KSE30 14,896 Decreased By -201.2 (-1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Tax data of Bajwa’s family: FIA granted two-day physical remand of journalist

Fazal Sher Published 15 Jan, 2023 04:01am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Saturday granted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) two days physical remand of a journalist in a case registered against him over his alleged involvement in leaking tax data of former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa’s family members.

The FIA produced the journalist, Shahid Aslam, who was arrested on Friday from Lahore before Judicial Magistrate Umar Shabbir. The court after hearing the arguments of both prosecution and defense approved two days physical remand of Aslam.

The prosecutor, while arguing before the court, said that the agency had arrested the journalist on Friday. The suspect was getting information from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

He provided this information to another journalist Ahmed Noorani, the prosecutor said, adding that there is concrete evidence the suspect was leaking information.

The prosecutor said that Aslam had provided the information to foreigners. He requested the court to grant physical remand of the accused to conduct further investigation from him.

The suspect, Aslam, denied all the charges against him, saying that there was no evidence against him as he has done nothing wrong.

He further said that he has been covering FBR stories for the last many years. “I am a journalist and I know my professional duties,” he added, adding that he has not provided any data to another person regarding former COAS.

The prosecutor said that why Aslam was not providing the password for his laptop. The judge remarked that it was not wrong to get information as a journalist.

The prosecutor further said that the accused leaking information from the FBR have repeatedly named Aslam.

Aslam’s lawyer requested the court to discharge the case against his client. The court after hearing arguments of both parties, approved two days physical remand of the journalist.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa FIA Tax FBR

Comments

1000 characters

Tax data of Bajwa’s family: FIA granted two-day physical remand of journalist

Dar meets Punjab governor

Tarin hopes govt will help country avert ‘default’

Rs550bn tax gap largely falls in five sectors: FBR

ECC approves payment of mark-up on Heavy Electrical Complex loans

Power sector reforms: WB urges govt to expedite EDEIP

PTI to go for ‘PM confidence vote’ if MQM changes sides

Nawaz asks party to brace for polls in Punjab

Zardari reaches Lahore to meet PM

Karachi, Hyderabad: LG polls today amid MQM-P boycott

Number of model collectorates raised to 35: FBR transfers, posts 25 Customs officials

Read more stories