89 people deprived of vehicles in federal capital

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital witnessed an increase in the number of car lifting as over 89 people were deprived of their four- and two-wheelers during the last week.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, armed robbers also remained active in the city as they struck at over 17 different localities depriving citizens of valuables worth millions of rupees. In the same period, armed snatchers snatched over 45 cell phones in the jurisdiction of the different police stations.

The 89 vehicles stolen or snatched by auto thieves include 76 motorbikes and 13 cars. The 76 motorbikes stolen or snatched bore registration numbers: BTL-737 of Muhammad Rafique, a bike APF of Raja Imran Rasheed, ER-905 of Muhammad Faisal, APM-528 of Hareen Yaseen Masi, BBN-672 of Syed Gohar Ali, ASR-865 of Abdul Mehmood, MNR-7710 of Saier Saeed, BNQ-537 of Ashraf Hussain, RIN-9476 of Abdul Hafiz, a port cycle of Mudassar Safeer, Mnk-3984 of Muhammad Nadeem, BVQ-854 of Aamir, BRL-545 of Khalid Mehmood, RIL-3733 of Abdullah Abbasi, ASQ-595 of Qasir Mehmood, a bike of Muhammad Ali Shahid, BJP-912 of Asim Rehman, a bike of Maqbool Hussain, CCL-882 of Mudasser Pervaiz, ZB-472 of Raja Imran, RIQ-9895 of Muhammad Usman, BQR-930 of Shah Wasir Ahmed, BTL-813 of Idress Khan, GAQ-170 of Shehzad Naseer, JGL-7090 of Muhammad Javed, CBM-680 of Khalid Mumtaz, CCM-294 of Muhammad Yousaf, AFC-3360 and of Dr Mehmood, a bike APF of Bill Hussain, BMJ-10 of Ali Haider, RIQ-30*96 of Mehran Hussain, LYK-7328 of Syed Shamshad Hussain, BVL-688 of Usman Mughal, CCN-205 of Junaid Ali, AND-055 of Muhammad Faraz Hussain, BRP-622 of Abdul Jabber Khan, and GTK-887 of Waqar Bashir.

Auto thieves also stole the bikes APQ-7523 of Farukh Noman, NH-858 of Aqib Saleem, RIM-427 of Noman Hussain, AHD-5526 of Adnan Shafi, BZP-897 of Imran Ali, BZP-428 of Abdul Shakoor, RIV-2683 of Muhammad Shahabz, BXR-170 of Rohail Masood, RIL-1751 of Bilal Ghaffar, BCQ-757 of Muhammad Shakeel, FN-691 of Mudassar Waseem, RIR-2158 of Anas Zaheer, a bike APF of Ali Shan, GAK-223 of Muhammad Zubair, RIL-7822 of Khalid Mehmood, BP-836 of Muhammad Ilyas, LP 189 of Ali Pur, BRM-986 of Riaz, bike LEP-8641 of Wajah Iqbal, RIN-6557 of Nabeen Aasif, LEM-7251 of Muhammad Nadeem, AIG-6452 of Syed Taswer Hussain, BRL-956 of Malik Zafer Iqbal, BYN-6070 of Shahbaz Masih, a bike of Sikandar Hussain, a bike of Muhammad Jaslan, BQQ-921 of Arbaz Khan, a bike of Mazhar, BZL-385 of Muhammad Qasim, ES-768 of Shema Kokab, ATQ-066 of Yasir Ahmed, BLL-322 of Muhammad Noman, RIQ-8088 of Muhamdam Ahsan, RIP-6767 of Muhammad Talha, a bike of Sheraz Saeed, RIL-3969 of Abdullah Gull, ML-8935 of Haroon, BKQ-434 of Sadiq Hussain, and a bike of Seemab Kiyani.

Auto thieves also stole 13 cars bearing registration numbers: LZT-9013 of Muhammad Irfan, AKT-473 of Dr Faisal Ali, BE-1590 of Naveed Akhtar, LRL-2387 of Muhammad Naseem, ATX-018 of Sajid Ramzan, ARC-409 of Alam Khan, LXW-0849 of Buqiaz Khan,Tracker TSS-35 of Nadir Khan.

