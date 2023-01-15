Cold winds keep descending on plains of Punjab

LAHORE: Cold wind kept descending on the plains of Punjab from snow-fed hilly areas throughout Saturday, leading to a chilling effect despite a daytime temperature of 14C.

It may be noted that the hilly areas like Murree, Giliayat, and other adjacent areas have received a good amount of snow out of the latest spell of westerly winds. The westerly winds had also brought a system of rain for the whole of the country.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had already predicted chilled weather with snowfall in the hills. Accordingly, the strong cold wind kept blowing throughout the day amidst a sunny day. A large number of residents of the city were found spending their whole day on their rooftops to avail a sunny day.

However, there was a strong feeling of chilled weather under roofs and shadows.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023