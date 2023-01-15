Caretaker set-up after due consultations: Elahi

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting at CM office in which legal and constitutional aspects were reviewed after giving advice on the dissolution of Punjab Assembly.

The name of Caretaker Chief Minister was also reviewed during the meeting.

The CM stated that he duly fulfilled the promise which was made with Chairman PTI Imran Khan adding that with whom we stand with then we support him with our heart and soul.

“We welcomed the call of Imran Khan and will continue to support him in future as well,” he said, adding: “Caretaker set up will be formed according to the constitution and with due consultation after the dissolution of Punjab Assembly.”

Speaker Punjab Assembly Muhammad Sabtain Khan, Provincial Ministers Mian Mehmmod-ur-Rasheed, Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak, Provincial Advisor Amir Saeed, MPA Yousaf Badozai, Akbar Khan and Secretary Punjab Assembly Inayatullah Lak attended the consultative meeting.

Moreover, during the exemplary tenure of Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Punjab and American State California became a “Sister Province.”

Owing to the personal efforts of CM Parvez Elahi an agreement took place to declare Punjab and American State California a “sister province.”

The signing ceremony of “Sister State Relationship” between Punjab and California was held in California. Chairman Planning & Development Board Wasif Khursheed represented the Punjab government. The Pakistan’s Ambassador in America Masood Khan, Head of Appropriations Committee of California Legislative Assembly Chris R Holden, American officials and prominent personalities participated in the ceremony.

The MoU between Punjab and California will come into effect till 2026. Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi while welcoming the agreement stated that declaring Punjab and California a “Sister State” ushers a significant progress adding that the agreement will enhance economic, trade and business relationships between Punjab and California. CM apprised that bilateral trade and investment will increase between Punjab and American State California adding that bilateral relations in education, health, information technology, environment and cultural sectors will be promoted.

