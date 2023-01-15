AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
Markets

Cotton market: trading volume low as high prices keep buyers away

Recorder Report Published 15 Jan, 2023 04:01am
LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained stable and the trading volume remained very low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the reason behind low trading volume is that mills are not showing interest in buying due to higher rates.

The rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,500 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 21,000 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi cotton is Rs 20,500 per maund. 200 bales of Rani Pur were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 20,000 per maund. Polyester Fibre was available at Rs 288 per kg.

