Zelensky says Russian 'terror' can only be stopped on the battlefield

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday Russian "terror" could only be stopped on the battlefield, after a residential building and energy infrastructure were hit in a new wave of attacks.

"Is it possible to stop the Russian terror? Yes, it is. Can it be done in any other way than on the battlefield in Ukraine? Unfortunately, no," Zelensky said in his daily address, adding that his forces shot down more than 20 out of 30 Russian missiles fired Saturday.