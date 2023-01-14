AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
BAFL 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DFML 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.95%)
DGKC 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.03%)
EPCL 42.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.41%)
FCCL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
FFL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.95%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 60.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUMNL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.07%)
MLCF 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.78%)
NETSOL 85.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.49%)
OGDC 82.04 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-5.68%)
PAEL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.62%)
PPL 76.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-6.84%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.5%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.13%)
SNGP 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.34%)
TELE 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.54%)
TPLP 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 105.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.54%)
UNITY 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 3,987 Decreased By -61 (-1.51%)
BR30 14,127 Decreased By -383.8 (-2.64%)
KSE100 40,323 Decreased By -480.4 (-1.18%)
KSE30 14,896 Decreased By -201.2 (-1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zelensky says Russian 'terror' can only be stopped on the battlefield

AFP Published January 14, 2023
Follow us

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday Russian "terror" could only be stopped on the battlefield, after a residential building and energy infrastructure were hit in a new wave of attacks.

Zelensky says fighting ongoing in Ukraine's Soledar

"Is it possible to stop the Russian terror? Yes, it is. Can it be done in any other way than on the battlefield in Ukraine? Unfortunately, no," Zelensky said in his daily address, adding that his forces shot down more than 20 out of 30 Russian missiles fired Saturday.

Russia Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky RUssia Ukraine war Russian missiles

Comments

1000 characters

Zelensky says Russian 'terror' can only be stopped on the battlefield

LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad to go ahead on Jan 15: ECP

PM Shehbaz urges civil servants to work hard to steer Pakistan out of challenges

Federal govt concerned over worsening law, order situation in KP: Rana Sanaullah

Punjab governor decides ‘to not become part of’ assembly’s dissolution process

At least three policemen martyred in attack on police station in Peshawar

Qatar, UAE energy ministers say gas will be needed for long time

UAE’s Jaber says COP28 should be practical, leave no one behind

Russian missiles strike vital infrastructure in Kyiv and Kharkiv

UK has 'ambition' to send tanks to Ukraine, PM Sunak tells Zelenskiy

Special foreign currency accounts: SBP allows IT exporters to retain 35pc of proceeds

Read more stories