Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Elahi had no other option

Anjum Ibrahim Published 14 Jan, 2023 06:22am
“So Chaudhary Pervez Elahi delivered to The Khan.” “He didn’t have any other option – the Nawala Leader didn’t want him to start off with but conceded when the deal was struck…”

“Ha ha and less than a few hours later Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi went to bed with The Khan.”

“In the age of cyber insecurity read audio/video leaks do not, I repeat, do not use a phrase that may have a double meaning.”

“OK so Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi followed The Khan’s directives...why are you laughing?”

“Going to bed with someone is not the same as following directives…the first shows complicity the latter shows a relationship between a serf and his lord.”

“Homer said I would rather be tied to the soil as a serf than be king of all these dead and destroyed.”

“I am not sure that applies to Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi – he would rather be king in whichever kingdom he finds himself in, even if it be very temporary for no more than a few hours…”

“Don’t be facetious anyway F Scott Fitzgerald says that Americans while occasionally willing to be serfs have always been obstinate about being peasantry.”

“I don’t get it?”

“They are willing to have a lord but unwilling to be a poor farmer.”

“No I got that what I meant was I don’t understand that statement’s applicability to Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi, I mean there is not an American bone in his body – now The Khan may understand Western culture in general and the Americans….”

“The Khan is OK as long as we keep away from all American Donalds…”

“What about Donald Trump, then there is Donald Bloom US Ambassador to Pakistan, and my first introduction to the name was His Excellency Donald Duck and…”

“Don’t be facetious anyway the great Russian anarchist Bakunin said in antiquity slaves were in all honesty called slaves. In the middle ages they took the name of serfs. Nowadays they are called wage earners…”

“Substitute Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi, his son currently out of the country, his band of ten merry MPAS with wage earners and I could agree.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

