Imran Khan says PML-Q likely to merge with PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has predicted that the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) could merge with the PTI in future.

At a meeting with the journalists on Friday, he said that PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi played an important role (in helping materialise the plan of dissolving the Punjab Assembly).

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly would also be dissolved after the dissolution of Punjab Assembly,” he added.

He observed it would be hard for the Pakistan Democratic Movement to prolong the tenure of the interim government in the province, adding that the new establishment could not afford this.

He expressed his delight over 186 provincial legislators voting for Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi; “we were not sure of amassing 186 votes for the trust vote in the Punjab assembly, but we ultimately succeeded.”Meanwhile, the former prime minister would hold a meeting with the KP cabinet on Saturday (today) which was scheduled for Friday to a final date for the dissolution of KP Assembly.

