Jan 14, 2023
HBAC to take up discussion on important issues

Recorder Report Published 14 Jan, 2023 06:22am
ISLAMABAD: The House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC) of the Senate has decided to take up discussion on the current situation of important national and international issues, besides legislative business.

The committee met here at the Parliament House on Friday. The committee meeting presided over by Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, discussed in detail legislative business to be transacted during the 324th Session of the Senate.

Besides legislative business, the session would take up discussion on the current situation of important national and international issues. The HBAC decided that the current session would continue for four weeks.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Senate, Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of the Opposition Senator Shahzad Waseem, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo, Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafeeq Tareen, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad and others were also present.

