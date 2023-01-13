TSX poised for weekly gains buoyed by gold miners, materials

Canada’s main stock index inched higher on Friday, on track to mark its fifth straight session of gains, as gold miners and material stocks rallied.

At 10:10 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 22.55 points, or 0.11%, at 20,233.75.

Across the border, U.S stocks took a hit as remarks from some major U.S. banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of America added to concerns that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary policy tightening has started taking a toll on economic growth.

“Canada is hanging in a little better because of the strength in the commodities. We’re seeing a nice move higher in gold and some of the other commodities,” said Greg Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

The benchmark index triggered a ‘golden cross,’ where the 50-day moving average surpasses the 200-day moving average. It is a technical indicator of a major trend change for the TSX, and indicative of a new bull market for Canadian stocks.

The commodity-heavy index is set to gain 2.2% on the week, with easing U.S. inflation and hopes of smaller rate hikes from the Fed bolstering the benchmark to a second week of gains.

Gold miners led gains, up 1% as spot gold prices climbed to eight-month high levels.

The broader materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies gained 0.4%.

In company news, Cogeco Communications tanked 7.5% after trimming its annual revenue outlook on a lower than expected customer base in Ohio.

Miner Lundin Mining Corp lost 5.1% after the company announced 2022 production results and provided 2023 guidance.