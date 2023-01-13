Wasn't sure if we'd complete 186 members for Elahi's confidence vote: Imran

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday he wasn't quite confident that his party would be able to complete the golden number of 186 in the Punjab Assembly for Chief Minister Parvez Elahi's vote of confidence, Aaj News reported.

While speaking with journalists at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, Imran said he was very pleased with how his party leaders managed all the exercise.

The PTI chief hailed Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Monis Elahi for his role in making the vote of confidence successful.

"I especially want to congratulate Monis for his efforts. The way held his nerves and did not succumb to pressure is commendable," Imran said, hoping that the PTI-PML-Q partnership will go a long way.

Speaking about the future plan of action, Imran said he was expecting Governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman's notification for the dissolution of the assembly by tonight.

He added that the KP assembly would be dissolved as soon as the governor of Punjab notifies the dissolution of the provincial assembly.

Earlier on Thursday, CM Parvez Elahi dissolved the provincial assembly and forwarded a summary in this regard to Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman.

Announcing the development, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that the assembly will stand dissolved within 48 hours as per the rule even if a notification is not issued by the governor.

Fawad also said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly would be dissolved “day after tomorrow”.

He said that the country was headed towards general elections, adding that the PTI and Imran had “fulfilled their promise”.

The development came a day after CM Elahi obtained a vote of confidence from the provincial assembly to prove his majority in the house.

Speaker PA Sibtain Khan, who presided over the session, declared that the trust motion in favour of CM Elahi received 186 votes - the exact number required to prove his majority in the house.

Following the development, Punjab Governor Baligh Ur Rehman repealed his order of de-notification of CM Elahi and apprised the Lahore High Court (LHC), where Elahi's petition against his order was being heard by a larger bench.

The court stated that Elahi’s vote of confidence should satisfy the governor and decided not to intervene in the matter.

In December, the Punjab governor asked CM Elahi to seek a vote of confidence after PTI chief Imran Khan stated that he will dissolve Punjab and KP assemblies.

Elahi did not take the vote and subsequently, he was de-notified by Rehman but he was asked to continue as CM until his successor was appointed. The order was termed “unconstitutional” and Elahi was reinstated as CM Punjab by LHC.

The court however remarked that a chief minister should have perpetual support from the majority of lawmakers in the house.