Dissolution of Punjab, KPK PAs in sight

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry has announced that Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi has signed the summary for the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, which would be sent to Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman for his consent.

“On Saturday, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly will also be dissolved in the same manner,” he disclosed while addressing the media after the conclusion of a meeting between PTI Chairman Imran Khan and the Punjab Chief Minister here on Thursday.

The decision to dissolve the Punjab Assembly was taken during the meeting between two leaders in the presence of the senior leaders of both PTI and PML-Q. The Punjab Assembly could not be dissolved earlier due to a restriction from the Lahore High Court (LHC), but since Elahi won the vote of confidence, the bar was removed and the case was withdrawn.

Most senior leaders of PTI want Punjab PA to be dissolved this month

The former federal minister further said that over the next 48 hours, the Punjab Assembly would be dissolved; “moreover, we will send a letter to Punjab Assembly’s Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz for consultation on the formation of a caretaker government”. “After the dissolution of two provincial assemblies, as per the Constitution, elections would be held in 60 percent of the country in the next 90 days,” he maintained.

Fawad Chaudhary told the media that the PTI had fulfilled its promise of dissolving the assemblies and subsequently going back to the people. “The PTI and its allies have proven that despite all the pressure, they were not afraid of taking this step,” he added.

He averred that the PTI once again asks the National Assembly Speaker to accept the resignations of their parliamentarians. He also advised the federal government to show flexibility by initiating the process of electoral reforms and later announcing general elections. “Political stability was the only way to bring stability in the national economy, and snap polls could only ensure this,” he added.

