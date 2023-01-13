AVN 67.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.41%)
Pakistan

Karachi, Hyderabad: PSP, Farooq faction, MQM-P reunite ahead of LG polls

INP Published 13 Jan, 2023 06:05am
KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) and MQM Bahali Committee of Farooq Sattar have formally announced the merger with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) ahead of local government (LG) elections in Karachi and Hyderabad.

The development was announced at a press conference held at the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan’s (MQM-P) headquarters in Karachi’s Bahadurabad, which was attended by Mustafa Kamal, Farooq Sattar, Amir Khan, Waseem Akhtar, Anis Kaimkhani and Nasreen Jalil.

Speaking at the outset of the press conference, MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said the “graveness” of the situation in Sindh’s urban areas requires all people to join hands.

Khalid Maqbool claimed that the Sindh’s urban areas were facing a political crisis, issues related to census and delimitation of constituencies, voter lists and employment.

“It is important that under the circumstances, the people, whose families laid down their lives for Pakistan’s formations, should come together for a historic struggle,” he added.

Siddiqui further said that the elements who wished to divide the nation were disappointed, vowing that the reunited MQM-P would live up to the dreams of the masses and strive for urban cities’ development.

