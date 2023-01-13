AVN 67.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.41%)
BAFL 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
BOP 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.72%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
DGKC 46.96 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.05%)
EPCL 43.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FCCL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
FFL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
FLYNG 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.67%)
GGL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
HUBC 60.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
KAPCO 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
KEL 2.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.31%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (7.15%)
MLCF 21.44 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.68%)
NETSOL 87.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.87%)
OGDC 86.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.51%)
PAEL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
PIBTL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.59%)
PPL 81.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.65%)
PRL 14.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.65%)
TELE 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
TPLP 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 108.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.32%)
UNITY 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,048 Decreased By -7.4 (-0.18%)
BR30 14,511 Decreased By -15.7 (-0.11%)
KSE100 40,804 Increased By 45.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,098 Decreased By -43.5 (-0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

VLSFO premium rises as inventories decline

Reuters Published 13 Jan, 2023 06:05am
Follow us

NEW DELHI: Asia’s very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) market gained on Thursday after stocks at Singapore trading hub declined to a four-week low.

The market’s spot cash differential rose to a premium of $8.17 a tonne, compared with a premium of $7.80 a tonne to Singapore quotes a day earlier.

In physical markets, energy trader Mercuria bought 20,000 tonnes of Marine fuel oil, while offers didn’t match bids in the high sulphur fuel oil markets.

The HSFO market traded at steady discounts on Thursday in the absence of deals.

Singapore’s onshore stocks of fuel oil dropped by 522,000 barrels to 20.811 million barrels in the week to Jan. 11, Enterprise Singapore data showed.

Vietnam’s largest refinery, Nghi Son, will be shut down for 55 days starting Aug. 25 for major maintenance, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said on Thursday.

Asian naphtha markets are likely to stay depressed in the first half of 2023 as the region prepares to absorb Russian supplies after Europe’s ban on Moscow’s oil products takes effect on Feb. 5, and demand from the petrochemical sector remains subdued.

Fuel Oil HSFO oil products

Comments

1000 characters

VLSFO premium rises as inventories decline

Germany inks two framework agreements worth Euro 28m

Deal signed with SFD to finance oil derivatives worth $1bn

UAE to loan $1bn, roll over another $2bn

LG polls won’t be held in Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu on Jan 15: Sindh govt

Mills to get quotas for sugar export on basis of installed capacity

Dissolution of Punjab, KPK PAs in sight

Crisis of shortage of raw material in industries intensifies

Pakistan Customs launches ‘Linking International Values’ system

Fund for construction of dams: Amount increased to Rs16.53bn, SC told

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation dues: PSO asks PD to provide $220m payment

Read more stories