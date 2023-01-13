148 cases of street crimes reported in 24 hours

KARACHI: Within 24 hours, as many as 148 incidents of street crimes were reported in the jurisdiction of seven districts and 108 police stations of the mega-city, according to an official report.

The report showed that out of the 148 cases, 46 were reported in the East district, followed by 22 cases in the Korangi district.

This was disclosed in a 24-hour crime situation report sent to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah by Additional IG Karachi Javed Ala Odho on Thursday.

According to the report, 148 cases of street crimes have been reported in the city, including 59 snatching cases of mobile phones, cash, four car theft, 11 motorcycle snatching and 74 motorcycle thefts.

Out of 148 street crime incidents, 46 happened in district East, 22 Korangi, nine Malir, 28 Central, 14 West, five in district City, 12 South, and 12 Keamari.

Prevention of crime: The CM was told that the police conducted seven encounters with street criminals/robbers; in which 10 street criminals were arrested in injured condition and eight were held red-handed. The police conducted four raids in the area of Districts East, Central, and District West in which they arrested 199 accused, including 22 street criminals/robbers, 14 vehicles’ lifters, one extortionist, 28 accused with illicit weapons, 21 narcotics peddlers and suppliers, and 113 in others crimes.

The Additional IG Karachi said in his report that during the search operation 31 illicit pistols, 21 kilograms of drugs, 19 snatched mobile phones, and 30 stolen vehicles, one car, and 29 motorcycles were recovered.

The CM directed the city police to continue combing operations and bring the street crimes under control.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023