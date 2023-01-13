AVN 67.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.41%)
BAFL 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
BOP 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.72%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
DGKC 46.96 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.05%)
EPCL 43.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FCCL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
FFL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
FLYNG 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.67%)
GGL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
HUBC 60.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
KAPCO 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
KEL 2.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.31%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (7.15%)
MLCF 21.44 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.68%)
NETSOL 87.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.87%)
OGDC 86.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.51%)
PAEL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
PIBTL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.59%)
PPL 81.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.65%)
PRL 14.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.65%)
TELE 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
TPLP 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 108.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.32%)
UNITY 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,048 Decreased By -7.4 (-0.18%)
BR30 14,511 Decreased By -15.7 (-0.11%)
KSE100 40,804 Increased By 45.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,098 Decreased By -43.5 (-0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

148 cases of street crimes reported in 24 hours

Recorder Report Published 13 Jan, 2023 06:05am
Follow us

KARACHI: Within 24 hours, as many as 148 incidents of street crimes were reported in the jurisdiction of seven districts and 108 police stations of the mega-city, according to an official report.

The report showed that out of the 148 cases, 46 were reported in the East district, followed by 22 cases in the Korangi district.

This was disclosed in a 24-hour crime situation report sent to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah by Additional IG Karachi Javed Ala Odho on Thursday.

According to the report, 148 cases of street crimes have been reported in the city, including 59 snatching cases of mobile phones, cash, four car theft, 11 motorcycle snatching and 74 motorcycle thefts.

Out of 148 street crime incidents, 46 happened in district East, 22 Korangi, nine Malir, 28 Central, 14 West, five in district City, 12 South, and 12 Keamari.

Prevention of crime: The CM was told that the police conducted seven encounters with street criminals/robbers; in which 10 street criminals were arrested in injured condition and eight were held red-handed. The police conducted four raids in the area of Districts East, Central, and District West in which they arrested 199 accused, including 22 street criminals/robbers, 14 vehicles’ lifters, one extortionist, 28 accused with illicit weapons, 21 narcotics peddlers and suppliers, and 113 in others crimes.

The Additional IG Karachi said in his report that during the search operation 31 illicit pistols, 21 kilograms of drugs, 19 snatched mobile phones, and 30 stolen vehicles, one car, and 29 motorcycles were recovered.

The CM directed the city police to continue combing operations and bring the street crimes under control.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

street crimes street crimes in Karachi crimes

Comments

1000 characters

148 cases of street crimes reported in 24 hours

Germany inks two framework agreements worth Euro 28m

Deal signed with SFD to finance oil derivatives worth $1bn

UAE to loan $1bn, roll over another $2bn

LG polls won’t be held in Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu on Jan 15: Sindh govt

Mills to get quotas for sugar export on basis of installed capacity

Dissolution of Punjab, KPK PAs in sight

Crisis of shortage of raw material in industries intensifies

Pakistan Customs launches ‘Linking International Values’ system

Fund for construction of dams: Amount increased to Rs16.53bn, SC told

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation dues: PSO asks PD to provide $220m payment

Read more stories