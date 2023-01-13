AVN 67.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.41%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (January 12, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 13 Jan, 2023 06:05am
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (January 12, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 40,803.89
High:                      41,216.65
Low:                       40,668.48
Net Change:                    45.69
Volume (000):                 83,915
Value (000):               4,924,400
Makt Cap (000)         1,536,967,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,495.82
NET CH                     (+) 66.88
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,796.39
NET CH                     (+) 57.11
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,799.25
NET CH                     (-) 12.36
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,327.24
NET CH                     (+) 71.82
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,144.94
NET CH                     (-) 36.24
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,316.38
NET CH                      (+) 1.77
------------------------------------
As on:              12-January -2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices BR Cement Index BR Oil and Gas Index

