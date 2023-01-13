KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (January 12, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 40,803.89 High: 41,216.65 Low: 40,668.48 Net Change: 45.69 Volume (000): 83,915 Value (000): 4,924,400 Makt Cap (000) 1,536,967,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,495.82 NET CH (+) 66.88 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,796.39 NET CH (+) 57.11 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,799.25 NET CH (-) 12.36 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,327.24 NET CH (+) 71.82 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,144.94 NET CH (-) 36.24 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,316.38 NET CH (+) 1.77 ------------------------------------ As on: 12-January -2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023