BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (January 12, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (January 12, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 40,803.89
High: 41,216.65
Low: 40,668.48
Net Change: 45.69
Volume (000): 83,915
Value (000): 4,924,400
Makt Cap (000) 1,536,967,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,495.82
NET CH (+) 66.88
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,796.39
NET CH (+) 57.11
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,799.25
NET CH (-) 12.36
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,327.24
NET CH (+) 71.82
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,144.94
NET CH (-) 36.24
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,316.38
NET CH (+) 1.77
------------------------------------
As on: 12-January -2023
====================================
