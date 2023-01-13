AVN 67.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.41%)
BAFL 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
BOP 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.72%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
DGKC 46.96 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.05%)
EPCL 43.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FCCL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
FFL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
FLYNG 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.67%)
GGL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
HUBC 60.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
KAPCO 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
KEL 2.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.31%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (7.15%)
MLCF 21.44 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.68%)
NETSOL 87.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.87%)
OGDC 86.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.51%)
PAEL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
PIBTL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.59%)
PPL 81.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.65%)
PRL 14.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.65%)
TELE 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
TPLP 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 108.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.32%)
UNITY 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,048 Decreased By -7.4 (-0.18%)
BR30 14,511 Decreased By -15.7 (-0.11%)
KSE100 40,804 Increased By 45.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,098 Decreased By -43.5 (-0.29%)
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 13 Jan, 2023 06:05am
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Dolmen City REIT                      12-Jan-23     14:00
Nimir Resins Industrial 
Chemicals Limited                     13-Jan-23     11:30
Pakistan National Shipping 
Corporation                           13-Jan-23     11:00
Nimir Industrial Chemicals 
Limited                               13-Jan-23     10:30
Olympia Mills Limited                 27-Jan-23     11:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited       24-Feb-23     14:30
=========================================================

