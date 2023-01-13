AVN 67.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.41%)
World

Other countries may follow Poland's example on tanks, says Ukraine's Zelenskiy

Reuters Published 13 Jan, 2023 01:03am
WARSAW: The support offered to Ukraine by Poland and Lithuania may mean that other countries will follow their example, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday, after Poland's president said Warsaw would give Kyiv Leopard tanks.

"Poland and Lithuania can strategically start steps concerning obtaining (Leopard) tanks for Ukraine," Zelenskiy told Polish state-run broadcaster TVP Info.

Poland says willing to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine

"Somebody always has to set an example... this step may help us in that other countries will follow in the footsteps of Poland and Lithuania."

Zelenskiy spoke a day after a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda. Duda said that Poland would transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine, while Nauseda said Lithuania would supply anti-aircraft weapons and ammunition.

Ukraine Andrzej Duda Poland Volodymyr Zelenskiy Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tanks to Ukraine

