Russia says it is interested in future talks with Ukraine’s human rights commissioners

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova said on Thursday that both Moscow and Kyiv are interested in future contacts between their rights commissioners, the TASS news agency reported.

Following a meeting this week in Turkey with her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Lubinets, Moskalkova said she believed Ukraine had adopted a pragmatic approach to ongoing discussions between the two sides, TASS reported.

At that meeting, the pair agreed the latest prisoner exchange between the two sides, with each releasing another 40 captured fighters. “They have taken a pragmatic approach and are ready for dialogue,” Moskalkova said on Thursday, speaking of her Ukrainian counterparts.

“We already have concrete results on the search for missing people, and return of children to their families.

I hope the dialogue is continued. The most important thing is that it should not be politicised, but based exclusively on humanitarian and human rights principles,“ TASS quoted her as saying.