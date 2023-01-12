AVN 68.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.69%)
Pakistan

CTD arrests 26 ‘terrorists’ in operations across Punjab

Published 12 Jan, 2023
LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab has arrested 26 suspected terrorists during combing and other operations across the province, according to a spokesperson for the department.

The official said that CTD personnel carried out a total of 40 combing and intelligence-based operations in Punjab during the last seven days and arrested 26 suspects. During the operations, 1,929 persons were interrogated and 16 FIRs registered. The personnel also seized modern weapons during the operations, he said.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the operations were conducted in Mandi Bahauddin, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Khushab districts. He said that CTD is working round-the-clock to ensure safety of the masses besides thwarting nefarious designs of the anti-peace elements.

