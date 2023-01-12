KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 54,552 tonnes of cargo comprising 47,013 tonnes of import cargo and 7,539 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 47,013 comprised of 17,078 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 5,427 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,252 tonnes of Canola, 2,673 tonnes of Chickpeas, 6,546 tonnes of Shredded Steel Scrap, 6,834 tonnes of Soya Beans Seeds & 2,203 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 7,539 tonnes comprised of 7,307 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 136 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 96 tonnes of Cement.

An approximately, 2464 containers comprising of 1251 containers import and 1213 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 275 of 20’s and 488 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 153 of 20’s and 78 of 40’s loaded containers while 00 of 20’s and 452 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 04 ships namely Caravos Liberty, Abu Al Abyad, MT Quetta and Oriental Tulip have berthed at Karachi Port.

Nearly, 03 ships namely, Dsm Castor, Southern Puma and Bow Star have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 02 ships, Levantes and MSC Helena III left the Port on Wednesday morning, while 05 more ships, Al-Gattara, SC Falcon, Ocean Pioneer, Southern Wolf and Maersk Denver are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 125,954 tonnes, comprising 94,065 tonnes imports cargo and 31,889 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,747` Containers (2,428 TEUs Imports and 1,319 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 18 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 05 ships, Ourania Luck, Choula Treasure, Sti Onyx, Ulls Water and EM Astoria & 02 more ships, Wide Juliet and MH Langoey carrying Palm oil, Containers, Chemicals and Gas oil are expected to take berths at MW-1, QICT, EVTL and FOTCO on Wednesday, 11th January and another ship, Athenian is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday 12th Jan- 2023.

