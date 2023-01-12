AVN 68.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.69%)
BAFL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.23%)
DFML 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.74%)
DGKC 46.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.21%)
EPCL 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
FFL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.09%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.16%)
HUBC 60.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 6.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
MLCF 20.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.61%)
NETSOL 88.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.44%)
OGDC 87.57 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (3.81%)
PAEL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 4.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 82.12 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (4.8%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 42.42 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.12%)
TELE 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
TPLP 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.18%)
TRG 108.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.78%)
UNITY 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,055 Increased By 6 (0.15%)
BR30 14,527 Increased By 120 (0.83%)
KSE100 40,758 Decreased By -43.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,141 Increased By 33.9 (0.22%)
Gulf stocks skid ahead of US inflation data

Reuters Published 12 Jan, 2023 06:56am
DUBAI: Gulf stock markets fell on Wednesday, with banking shares taking the biggest hit across the markets, as investors eagerly await Thursday’s US inflation data that is likely to shape the size of the Fed’s next interest rate hike.

Farah Mourad, senior market analyst of XTB MENA, said GCC stock markets were seeing some uncertainty as global growth expectations came under pressure with volatile energy prices.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by Fed policy decisions because most regional currencies are pegged to the US dollar, exposing them to direct impacts from any Fed monetary tightening.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index eased 0.2%, pressured by financial stocks, with lenders Saudi National Bank and Banque Saudi Fransi falling 1.2% and 2.1%, respectively.

Abu Dhabi’s share index declined 0.7%, dragged down by a 2.2% fall in UAE’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank .

Dubai’s main share index lost 0.5%, led by a decline in its financial stocks as lenders Dubai Islamic Bank and Emirates NBD Bank tumbled 2.5% and 1.5%, respectively.

The benchmark Qatari index slipped 1.3%, as Qatar National Bank, the Gulf’s biggest bank by assets, declined more than 3%.

QNB reported after market close on Wednesday a 9% rise in annual net profit after adjusting for hyperinflation related to its business in Turkey.

