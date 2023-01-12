AVN 68.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.69%)
MQM-P threatens to quit coalition govt over delimitations

INP Published 12 Jan, 2023 05:51am
KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), an ally of the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government, on Wednesday threatened to sit on the opposition benches over delimitations issue.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement factions including MQM-Pakistan, MQM Bahali Committee, and Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP) on Wednesday staged a protest outside the ECP office in Karachi against delimitations.

The demonstration was held against the second phase of local bodies (LB) elections on January 15 on the basis of fresh constituencies. The protest was attended by MQM-P Bahali Committee head Dr Farooq Sattar, PSP Chief Syed Mustafa Kamal, MQM-P leaders Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Faisal Sabzwari, Wasim Akhtar and others.

Addressing the participants of the demonstration, MQM-P chief Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that MQM has paid a heavy political price for this government and can leave it if their reservations were not resolved on an immediate basis.

“We are given two days time to resolve our reservations after that we [MQM] will be free to make our decisions independently,” said Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui while giving warning to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He lamented that there was no progress on agreement with PPP and the prime minister has formed a committee to look into the matter.

Addressing the demonstration, MQM-P Bahali Committee head Dr Farooq Sattar said that MQM factions are staging a protest demonstration over the ECP’s impartial attitude.

“The ECP has deprived citizens of Karachi and Hyderabad of their basic rights by not doing justice regarding delimitations,” Farooq Sattar said. He called upon the people of Karachi (Muhajirs) to stand up against injustice and get their basic rights. He further urged workers to create awareness among voters that the party wants free, fair and transparent LG elections which are not possible under the current delimitations.

