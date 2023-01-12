PA passes two bills amidst opposition protest

LAHORE: Amidst opposition protest, the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday passed the Lahore University of Biological and Applied Sciences Bill and The Grand Asian University Sialkot Amendment Bill.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Subscribing is the best way to get our best stories immediately.
LAHORE: Amidst opposition protest, the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday passed the Lahore University of Biological and Applied Sciences Bill and The Grand Asian University Sialkot Amendment Bill.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Jan 12
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
4.76
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Jan 12
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
403.81
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Jan 12
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Jan 12
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Jan 12
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Jan 12
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
64.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Jan 12
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
412.67
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Jan 12
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Jan 12
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
7.22
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Jan 12
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
56.43
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Jan 12
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
4.76
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Jan 12
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
403.81
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Jan 12
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Jan 12
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Jan 12
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Jan 12
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
64.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Jan 12
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
412.67
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Jan 12
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Jan 12
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
7.22
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Jan 12
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
56.43
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Jan 12
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
20,463,247
▼ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Jan 12
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
17,774,824
▼ 0.00
|
Sui South Gas / Jan 12
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
15,142,500
▼ 0.00
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Jan 12
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
12,916,671
▼ 0.00
|
Sui North Gas / Jan 12
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited(SNGP)
|
8,671,337
▼ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Jan 12
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
6,920,931
▼ 0.00
|
Al-Shaheer Corp. (R) / Jan 12
Al-Shaheer Corporation Limited (R)(ASCR2)
|
6,809,639
▼ 0.00
|
Waves Corporation / Jan 12
Waves Corporation Limited(WAVES)
|
5,982,500
▼ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Jan 12
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
5,956,990
▼ 0.00
|
Unity Foods Ltd / Jan 12
Unity Foods Limited(UNITY)
|
5,705,352
▼ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jan 11
|
228.90
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jan 11
|
227.90
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jan 11
|
132.23
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jan 11
|
0.93
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jan 11
|
1.22
|
Euro to USD / Jan 11
|
1.08
|
UK LIBOR % / Jan 11
|
4.31
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jan 11
|
3969.61
|
India Sensex / Jan 11
|
60105.50
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jan 11
|
26446
|
Nasdaq / Jan 11
|
10931.67
|
Hang Seng / Jan 11
|
21436.05
|
FTSE 100 / Jan 11
|
7724.98
|
Dow Jones / Jan 11
|
33973.01
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jan 11
|
14974.91
|
France CAC40 / Jan 11
|
6924.19
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jan 11
|
77.69
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jan 11
|
19735
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jan 11
|
154321
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jan 11
|
1875.69
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Jan 11
|
84.26
Comments