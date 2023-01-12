LHC disposes of plea against detention of Ahmad Faran

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday disposed of a habeas corpus petition against alleged detention of Ahmad Faran Khan, a friend of former federal minister Moonis Elahi, after the police produced the detainee before it.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore personally appeared before the court along with the alleged detainee.

The court at this disposed of the petition filed by the brother of the alleged detainee.

Outside the court, Faran Khan gave no clear answer to the reporters who wanted to know as to who had kidnapped him. He simply said, “I was with my family.”

In the petition, Salman Zaheer Khan, the brother of Faran, had alleged that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) picked up his brother and kept him in illegal custody.

However, the FIA, in its report, denied the allegation. It said there was no FIR registered against Farhan nor was he in its custody.

The FIA launched an inquiry against the family of Chief Minister Punjab Ch Parvez Elahi on charges of corporate crime. The agency also issued a call-up notice to Farhan the friend of Moonis.

