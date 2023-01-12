AVN 68.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.69%)
BAFL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.23%)
DFML 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.74%)
DGKC 46.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.21%)
EPCL 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
FFL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.09%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.16%)
HUBC 60.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 6.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
MLCF 20.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.61%)
NETSOL 88.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.44%)
OGDC 87.57 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (3.81%)
PAEL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 4.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 82.12 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (4.8%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 42.42 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.12%)
TELE 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
TPLP 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.18%)
TRG 108.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.78%)
UNITY 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,055 Increased By 6 (0.15%)
BR30 14,527 Increased By 120 (0.83%)
KSE100 40,758 Decreased By -43.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,141 Increased By 33.9 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LHC disposes of plea against detention of Ahmad Faran

Recorder Report Published 12 Jan, 2023 05:51am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday disposed of a habeas corpus petition against alleged detention of Ahmad Faran Khan, a friend of former federal minister Moonis Elahi, after the police produced the detainee before it.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore personally appeared before the court along with the alleged detainee.

The court at this disposed of the petition filed by the brother of the alleged detainee.

Outside the court, Faran Khan gave no clear answer to the reporters who wanted to know as to who had kidnapped him. He simply said, “I was with my family.”

In the petition, Salman Zaheer Khan, the brother of Faran, had alleged that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) picked up his brother and kept him in illegal custody.

However, the FIA, in its report, denied the allegation. It said there was no FIR registered against Farhan nor was he in its custody.

The FIA launched an inquiry against the family of Chief Minister Punjab Ch Parvez Elahi on charges of corporate crime. The agency also issued a call-up notice to Farhan the friend of Moonis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LHC CCPO Moonis Elahi Ahmad Faran Khan

Comments

1000 characters

LHC disposes of plea against detention of Ahmad Faran

Geneva pledges: PM vows 3rd party validation of spending

‘Wish list’ ready to be presented to UAE’s leadership

Budgetary targets: Govt to take fiscal measures set by IMF: Dar

‘Non-payment’ of KE’s outstanding amounts: Govt receives legal notice from two global groups

KE’s tariff: Nepra approves Rs7.43 per unit negative adjustment

3 RLNG-based power plants: ECC reduces take-or-pay commitment to 33pc

Elahi secures trust vote to PDM govt’s chagrin

Seizure of uranium at Heathrow Airport: UK authorities have not shared any info: FO

Privatisation: govt delists SME Bank

Income tax on salaried people: FBR identifies Rs28bn gap

Read more stories