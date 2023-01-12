Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Wednesday (January 11, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 235.75
Open Offer Rs 238.00
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Subscribing is the best way to get our best stories immediately.
KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Wednesday (January 11, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 235.75
Open Offer Rs 238.00
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Jan 12
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
4.76
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Jan 12
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
403.81
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Jan 12
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Jan 12
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Jan 12
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Jan 12
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
64.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Jan 12
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
412.67
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Jan 12
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Jan 12
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
7.22
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Jan 12
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
56.43
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Jan 12
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
4.76
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Jan 12
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
403.81
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Jan 12
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Jan 12
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Jan 12
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Jan 12
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
64.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Jan 12
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
412.67
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Jan 12
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Jan 12
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
7.22
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Jan 12
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
56.43
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Jan 12
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
20,463,247
▼ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Jan 12
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
17,774,824
▼ 0.00
|
Sui South Gas / Jan 12
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
15,142,500
▼ 0.00
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Jan 12
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
12,916,671
▼ 0.00
|
Sui North Gas / Jan 12
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited(SNGP)
|
8,671,337
▼ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Jan 12
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
6,920,931
▼ 0.00
|
Al-Shaheer Corp. (R) / Jan 12
Al-Shaheer Corporation Limited (R)(ASCR2)
|
6,809,639
▼ 0.00
|
Waves Corporation / Jan 12
Waves Corporation Limited(WAVES)
|
5,982,500
▼ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Jan 12
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
5,956,990
▼ 0.00
|
Unity Foods Ltd / Jan 12
Unity Foods Limited(UNITY)
|
5,705,352
▼ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jan 11
|
228.90
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jan 11
|
227.90
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jan 11
|
132.23
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jan 11
|
0.93
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jan 11
|
1.22
|
Euro to USD / Jan 11
|
1.08
|
UK LIBOR % / Jan 11
|
4.31
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jan 11
|
3969.61
|
India Sensex / Jan 11
|
60105.50
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jan 11
|
26446
|
Nasdaq / Jan 11
|
10931.67
|
Hang Seng / Jan 11
|
21436.05
|
FTSE 100 / Jan 11
|
7724.98
|
Dow Jones / Jan 11
|
33973.01
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jan 11
|
14974.91
|
France CAC40 / Jan 11
|
6924.19
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jan 11
|
77.69
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jan 11
|
19735
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jan 11
|
154321
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jan 11
|
1875.69
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Jan 11
|
84.26
Comments