AVN 68.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.69%)
BAFL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.23%)
DFML 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.74%)
DGKC 46.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.21%)
EPCL 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
FFL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.09%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.16%)
HUBC 60.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 6.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
MLCF 20.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.61%)
NETSOL 88.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.44%)
OGDC 87.57 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (3.81%)
PAEL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 4.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 82.12 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (4.8%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 42.42 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.12%)
TELE 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
TPLP 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.18%)
TRG 108.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.78%)
UNITY 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,055 Increased By 6 (0.15%)
BR30 14,527 Increased By 120 (0.83%)
KSE100 40,758 Decreased By -43.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,141 Increased By 33.9 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

NATO, EU look to protect critical infrastructure

AFP Published 11 Jan, 2023 05:33pm
<p>NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (C), the president of the European Council Charles Michel (L) and the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (R) give a press conference after signing a joint declaration of cooperation between EU and NATO in Brussels on January 10, 2023. Photo: AFP</p>

NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (C), the president of the European Council Charles Michel (L) and the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (R) give a press conference after signing a joint declaration of cooperation between EU and NATO in Brussels on January 10, 2023. Photo: AFP
Follow us

BRUSSELS: NATO and the EU on Wednesday announced a “joint taskforce” aimed at bolstering the protection of critical infrastructure in the face of threats from Russia.

The move comes after a sabotage attack on the underwater Nord Stream gas pipelines last year and as the two organisations seek to bolster cooperation in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the taskforce would bring together EU and NATO experts to study vulnerabilities of key infrastructure and recommend ways to better protect it.

NATO, EU vow more support for Ukraine to defend itself

“We have seen the sabotage of Nord Stream that has so shown that we need to be ready and that we need to confront this new type of threat,” von der Leyen said at a meeting with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

The NATO secretary general said the two sides “want to look together at how to make our critical infrastructure, technology and supply chains more resilient”.

“This will be an important step in making our societies stronger and safer,” Stoltenberg said.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has upended the European security order and spurred calls for greater coordination between US-led military alliance NATO and the EU.

The two organisations – which share 21 members – on Tuesday signed a cooperation pledge to take their partnership to the “next level”.

They also vowed to step up support for Kyiv as it battles to push back the Russian invading forces.

“In recent days, we have seen fierce fighting around around Bakhmut and Soledar in eastern Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said.

“This shows once again the bravery of Ukrainian forces as they fight to defend their homeland. It also shows how vital it is that we step up our support.”

Four large gas leaks were discovered on Nord Stream’s two pipelines off the Danish island of Bornholm at the end of September, with seismic institutes recording two underwater explosions just prior.

Investigations by Danish and Swedish authorities have confirmed the leaks were due to sabotage and experts have said that only a state has the means to carry out such an operation.

But investigations have not identified who was responsible.

NATO has already bolstered its naval deployments in the region in the wake of the attacks on pipelines.

European Union NATO Ukraine Ursula von der Leyen Jens Stoltenberg Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

NATO, EU look to protect critical infrastructure

Dar says foreign exchange held with commercial banks property of citizens

Pakistan to take fiscal measures set by IMF to meet budgetary targets: Dar

LHC resumes hearing on Punjab CM de-notification

16th successive decline: rupee dips further against US dollar

Brent oil price broadly steady at $80/bbl amid rising US stockpiles

US halts all domestic flight departures over system outage

Suicide blast near Afghan ministry, more than 20 casualties

KSB Pumps says it will resume operations from Thursday

MG Motor India expects EVs to make up 25% of sales in 2023

Six wounded in Paris train station stabbing attack

Read more stories