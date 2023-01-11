AVN 68.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.28%)
BAFL 29.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
BOP 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.68%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.98%)
DFML 14.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
DGKC 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.17%)
EPCL 44.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.97%)
FCCL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
FFL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
FLYNG 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
GGL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.56%)
HUBC 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
KAPCO 27.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
MLCF 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.47%)
NETSOL 88.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.06%)
OGDC 86.60 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (2.66%)
PAEL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
PIBTL 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
PPL 81.40 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (3.88%)
PRL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 42.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.44%)
TELE 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.78%)
TRG 108.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.67%)
UNITY 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,049 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 14,463 Increased By 55.7 (0.39%)
KSE100 40,777 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,146 Increased By 39.2 (0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India’s Pant to miss IPL after car crash: Ganguly

AFP Published 11 Jan, 2023 01:29pm
Follow us

NEW DELHI: India’s Rishabh Pant will miss the cash-rich Indian Premier League because of his injuries in a road accident last month, former national cricket board chief Sourav Ganguly has confirmed.

The India star suffered multiple injuries when he crashed his Mercedes SUV north of New Delhi before dawn on December 30. The car burst into flames and he was rescued by a bus driver and conductor.

Pant is captain of the Delhi Capitals side in the annual two-month tournament, which is due to begin in late March or April with some of the biggest international stars of the game.

Cricketer Pant to be moved to Mumbai after car crash

“Rishabh Pant will not be available for the IPL,” Ganguly, who is due to join Delhi Capitals as director of cricket, was quoted as saying by broadcaster Sports Today.

“It will be a great IPL (for the team), we will do well but Rishabh Pant’s injury will affect the Delhi Capitals,” Ganguly said Tuesday.

After the accident, the 25-year-old was rushed to hospital and admitted for a few days before being airlifted to Mumbai for further treatment and surgery.

The Indian cricket board said that Pant suffered several injuries including a damaged ligament in his right knee, a hurt wrist and ankle, and abrasions on his back.

A wicketkeeper and flamboyant batter, Pant is a mainstay of the Test squad and has played a key role in some of India’s most memorable wins in the last three years.

But his white-ball form has been indifferent in the last few months and, days before the crash, he was left out of the squads for the ongoing one-day internationals and T20s against Sri Lanka.

Pant is also expected to miss Australia’s upcoming tour of India in February and March, when the arch-rivals will play four Tests.

Rishabh Pant Sourav Ganguly Indian Premier League Delhi Capitals

Comments

1000 characters

India’s Pant to miss IPL after car crash: Ganguly

LHC resumes hearing on Punjab CM de-notification

NA body approves ‘Imports and Exports (Control) Amendment Bill, 2022’

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

KSA says could boost investments to $10bn

PM forms committee: Govt wants private sector’s entry to Discos

Govt tells SC: Rs114bn given to PIACL since 2018

ECC likely to take some key decisions today

Steel prices surge to all-time high level

British police probe uranium package seized at Heathrow

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree on PTA

Read more stories