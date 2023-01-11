AVN 69.39 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.6%)
Chinese projects: Bilawal talks to Qin, iterates govt’s security resolve

APP Published 11 Jan, 2023 05:53am
Follow us

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang held phone conversations with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.

He said that China and Pakistan enjoy a special friendship and high-level mutual trust, and the close high-level interactions between the two countries have injected strong impetus into the development of bilateral relations.

China is ready to work with Pakistan to take the important consensus between leaders of the two countries as guidance, continuously deepen their traditional friendship, and join hands to forge an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, he noted.

Bilawal greets new Chinese FM

Qin Gang stressed that as the Chinese Lunar New Year is approaching, China pays close attention to the safety of Chinese citizens in Pakistan, and hoped that Pakistan would continue to take effective security measures.

In his message, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto sent his Chinese Lunar New Year greetings and once again congratulated Qin on his recent appointment and vowed to push forward all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries to a new high.

He said that Pakistan would spare no effort to protect the safety of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects in Pakistan.

China Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari CPEC bilateral relations Chinese citizens security measures Chinese Foreign Minister Chinese projects Qin Gang

