Bilawal greets new Chinese FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has congratulated Qin Gang on his appointment as the Foreign Minister of China and expressed his desire to working with him together for further strengthening Pakistan-China relations.

“Heartiest felicitations to H.E. Qin Gang on his appointment as the Foreign Minister of China. I look forward to working with @AmbQinGang towards taking the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership to even greater heights,” Bilawal said in a tweet.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022