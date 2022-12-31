AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
Bilawal greets new Chinese FM

Recorder Report Published 31 Dec, 2022 07:44am
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has congratulated Qin Gang on his appointment as the Foreign Minister of China and expressed his desire to working with him together for further strengthening Pakistan-China relations.

“Heartiest felicitations to H.E. Qin Gang on his appointment as the Foreign Minister of China. I look forward to working with @AmbQinGang towards taking the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership to even greater heights,” Bilawal said in a tweet.

