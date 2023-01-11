AVN 69.39 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.6%)
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The lawyer is part of Khan’s brigade

Anjum Ibrahim Published 11 Jan, 2023 05:53am
“I would urge all doctorates of law from this University to extend financial assistance as that is the need of the hour.”

“Well I am not sure how many universities remain inundated or suffered from inundation during the devastating flood in Pakistan…”

“I ain’t talking Pakistan.”

“Well then I don’t know which university you are referring to.”

“Montecito, the city in California, that is inundated and residents have been asked to leave as rain is continuing…”

“You are so bad.”

“Is there anybody here in Pakistan…”

“Stop right there – he is part of The Khan brigade at present and any bad mouthing will let loose a barrage of abuse and the label of traitor…”

“OK but I would urge Babar Awan, a rich man by all counts, to send some grant assistance to the town that allowed him to claim a PhD degree for ever so long, it was only the dratted internet…”

“I reckon he is not a bad lawyer - if he gets his teeth into a case…”

“Teeth that are extremely well kept courtesy the very best dentists in the country.”

“I don’t think he was a patient of Dentist Alvi, now President Alvi…”

“All I can say is that the status of Babar Awan’s teeth rivals that of former President Zardari and the dentist of the latter gentleman was never ever resident in Karachi.”

“Oh dear anyway I hear Awan does not get his teeth into a case until and unless his upfront fees is paid in full…”

“Sounds like the International Monetary Fund.”

“For your information I will have you know that the IMF reached that conclusion after twenty-two programmes, notably to insist on upfront harsh conditions while Babar Awan has always, always, practiced fees upfront rather…”

“Goes to the IQ right?”

“Right, at the end of the day IQ will always trump family.”

“I don’t think so… Ishaq Dar has made so many faux pas since his appointment and yet…”

“Is Miftah Ismail still in the party in spite of giving Dar as good as he got from him?”

“Yes. But…”

“Did Shehbaz Sharif not assure the IMF that we will stay on the programme?”

“Yes but…”

“Did Dar’s talk with the IMF in Geneva lead to any positive response from the IMF?”

“No but…”

“Is Ayesha Ghous Pasha, an economist, still Minister of State for Finance?”

“Yes but…”

“There is no but my friend, there is unanimity within PML-N, within PDM and the PPP as well as independent economists that given the state of the economy an economist must be allowed to best an accountant.”

“Nawaz Sharif’s man…”

“Remember Shakespeare – it’s not that I love Caesar less but that I love Rome more, it’s not that Nawaz Sharif loves his daughter’s father-in-law less but that he loves coming back as prime minister more.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

floods Imran Khan PARTLY FACETIOUS Floods in Pakistan

