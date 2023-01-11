Textile mill sealed over non-compliance of rules

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) sealed a textile mill in DI Khan on Tuesday and also issued notices to 5 hotels and restaurants to ensure tax compliance.

On the directives of Additional Collector South Aftab Ahmed, a team of KPRA comprising Deputy Collector Saud Khan, Assistant Collector Akhtar Rasool, Audit Officer Wasif Rehman, Audit Officer Kamil Zada, Inspector Abdul Khaliq and DPO Wasim Ahmed sealed Tribal Textile Mills in Dera Ismail Khan over tax compliance issues.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023