KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 13.643 billion and the number of lots traded at 12,423.

Major business was contributed by Currencies through COTS amounting to 3.728 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 3.686 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.837 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.310 billion), Silver (PKR 853.646 million), Natural Gas (PKR 629.889 million), DJ (PKR 546.548 million), Platinum (PKR 418.257 million), Copper (PKR 352.501 million), SP 500 (PKR 218.553 million), Palladium (PKR 40.748 million) and Brent (PKR 20.436 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 15 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 14.710 million were traded.

