AVN 69.39 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.6%)
BAFL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.18%)
BOP 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.5%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.87%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.01%)
DGKC 47.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.28%)
EPCL 44.51 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.51%)
FCCL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.7%)
FFL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.08%)
FLYNG 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.21%)
GGL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.69%)
HUBC 60.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
HUMNL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.8%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
KEL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.2%)
MLCF 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.85%)
NETSOL 89.80 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.07%)
OGDC 84.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
PAEL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.56%)
PIBTL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
PPL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.41%)
PRL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.99%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 40.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3%)
TELE 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.01%)
TPLP 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.86%)
TRG 110.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.38%)
UNITY 15.03 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.28%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,049 Increased By 37.2 (0.93%)
BR30 14,407 Increased By 138.6 (0.97%)
KSE100 40,802 Increased By 296.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 15,107 Increased By 95.1 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China Covid surge not expected to ‘significantly impact’ Europe: WHO

AFP Published 10 Jan, 2023 05:27pm
Follow us

COPENHAGEN: The World Health Organization said on Tuesday it did not expect a surge of Covid-19 cases in China to “significantly impact” the situation in Europe.

“The ongoing surge in China is not anticipated to significantly impact the Covid-19 epidemiological situation in the WHO European Region at this time,” Hans Kluge, WHO’s Europe director, told a press conference.

But, he stressed, “we cannot be complacent”.

China’s hospitals have been overwhelmed by an explosion in cases since Beijing began unwinding hardline controls that had torpedoed the economy and sparked nationwide protests.

COVID wave past its peak in many parts of China

The WHO’s European region comprises 53 countries and includes Russia and countries in Central Asia.

The regional director also said it was “not unreasonable for countries to take precautionary measures to protect their populations” but called for such measures “to be rooted in science, to be proportionate and non-discriminatory”.

More than a dozen countries have slapped fresh travel regulations on travellers from China.

A group of European Union experts last week “strongly encouraged” the bloc’s 27 member states to demand Covid tests from people on flights from China and conduct random tests on arrivals.

Kluge also urged countries to step up surveillance efforts such as sequencing variants, noting that many had “greatly reduced” their capacities.

China WHO Covid 19 pandemic Covid-19 China COVID

Comments

1000 characters

China Covid surge not expected to ‘significantly impact’ Europe: WHO

15th successive decline: rupee falters against US dollar

MBS directs to study augmenting Saudi Arabia’s investments in Pakistan to reach $10bn: SPA

PML-N lawmakers storm Punjab Assembly amid CM vote of confidence saga

India’s Adani-led group completes purchase of Israel’s Haifa Port for $1.15bn

PM Shehbaz to visit UAE for advancement of bilateral trade, investment

KSE-100 rises 0.73% on Geneva pledges

'Non-availability of imported raw material': Diamond Industries suspends operations

Edible oil shortage looms in Pakistan as dollar reserves fall

WHO backs wearing masks on long flights as new Omicron variant spreads

Contempt case: ECP issues arrest warrants for Imran, other PTI leaders

Read more stories