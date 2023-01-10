AVN 69.39 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.6%)
BAFL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.18%)
BOP 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.5%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.87%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.01%)
DGKC 47.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.28%)
EPCL 44.51 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.51%)
FCCL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.7%)
FFL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.08%)
FLYNG 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.21%)
GGL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.69%)
HUBC 60.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
HUMNL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.8%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
KEL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.2%)
MLCF 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.85%)
NETSOL 89.80 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.07%)
OGDC 84.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
PAEL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.56%)
PIBTL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
PPL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.41%)
PRL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.99%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 40.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3%)
TELE 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.01%)
TPLP 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.86%)
TRG 110.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.38%)
UNITY 15.03 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.28%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,049 Increased By 37.2 (0.93%)
BR30 14,407 Increased By 138.6 (0.97%)
KSE100 40,802 Increased By 296.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 15,107 Increased By 95.1 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro zone yields rise amid doubts ECB will slow tightening

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2023 02:44pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

Euro zone government bond yields rose on Tuesday as investors reckoned the economic outlook did not support a potential slowdown in the European Central Bank’s (ECB) monetary tightening.

Some analysts are wary of forecasting a recession in the euro area due to resilient growth at the end of last year, falling gas prices and China’s reopening from COVID restrictions. Stocks in China on Tuesday snapped a six-session winning streak, driven by the country’s end to its zero-COVID policy.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the euro area’s benchmark, rose 5.5 basis points (bps) to 2.27%. It hit its highest since 2011 last week at 2.569%.

Despite recent volatility in fixed income markets, forward contracts on ECB euro short-term rate (ESTR) hovered around levels seen right after December’s ECB policy meeting. The August 2023 ESTR forward was around 3.4% after rising to 3.5% on Dec. 15.

Recent data showing peaking headline inflation in the bloc probably won’t be enough to affect the ECB stance as core inflation firmed modestly while policy impulses remain hawkish.

Euro zone bonds steady after recent rally, ample supply in focus

Analysts recalled a recent speech by ECB board member Isabel Schnabel - the most influential voice in the hawkish camp – mentioning a policy objective of taking real yields more decidedly into positive territory.

“Hawkish risks could be in store from Mrs Schnabel’s speech at 11.10 CET (1010 GMT on Tuesday) following the broad-based financial market rally since the start of the year,” said Michael Leister, head of interest rates strategy at Commerzbank.

Several central banks officials are due to speak on Tuesday, including Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. An ECB Economic Bulletin article forecast “very strong” wages growth over the next few quarters, but real wages are still likely to decline, given rapid inflation.

“We expect the view of research staff on that topic is something that resonates with governing council members, and by extension with markets,” ING analysts said. Italy’s 10-year bond yield rose 6.5 bps to 4.23%.

The closely watched spread between Italian and German 10-year yields was at 195 bps; it hit an almost 10-week high at 222 bps a few days after the ECB policy meeting.

“The 200bp mark is emerging as the key hurdle for the 10y BTP-Bund-spread,” according to Commerzbank’s Leister.

European Central Bank Euro zone government bond

Comments

1000 characters

Euro zone yields rise amid doubts ECB will slow tightening

15th successive decline: rupee falters against US dollar

PML-N lawmakers storm Punjab Assembly amid CM vote of confidence saga

Contempt case: ECP issues arrest warrants for Imran, other PTI leaders

'Non-availability of imported raw material': Diamond Industries suspends operations

US banks get ready for shrinking profits and recession

Edible oil shortage looms in Pakistan as dollar reserves fall

JIT being pressurised to distance themselves from assassination attempt probe, claims Imran

COAS, UAE president discuss defence, military affairs

Bankrupt Sri Lanka says treasury running dry, cuts spending

Russia works on measures to curb discounts on its oil prices

Read more stories