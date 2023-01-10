AVN 70.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.49%)
World

Russian warship holds drills in Norwegian Sea

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2023 12:26pm
Photo: REUTERS
MOSCOW: A Russian warship armed with hypersonic cruise weapons has held exercises in the Norwegian Sea, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

“The crew of the frigate ‘Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov’ conducted an air defense exercise in the Norwegian Sea,” the ministry said.

Fierce fighting in Ukraine’s Soledar leaves battlefield strewn with corpses: Zelenskiy

Last week, President Vladimir Putin sent the frigate to the Atlantic Ocean armed with new generation hypersonic cruise missiles, a signal to the West that Russia will not back down over the war in Ukraine.

