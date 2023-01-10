AVN 70.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.49%)
BAFL 29.80 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.5%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.93%)
CNERGY 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.67%)
DFML 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.57%)
DGKC 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.09%)
EPCL 44.56 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.62%)
FCCL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.5%)
FFL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.08%)
FLYNG 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.76%)
GGL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.05%)
HUBC 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.83%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.13%)
KAPCO 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
KEL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.07%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.81%)
MLCF 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (4.49%)
NETSOL 90.78 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (3.18%)
OGDC 84.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
PAEL 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.83%)
PIBTL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.03%)
PPL 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
PRL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.96%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.55%)
TELE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.92%)
TPLP 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.74%)
TRG 111.60 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.48%)
UNITY 15.03 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.28%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,073 Increased By 60.7 (1.51%)
BR30 14,491 Increased By 222.6 (1.56%)
KSE100 40,911 Increased By 406.2 (1%)
KSE30 15,170 Increased By 158.4 (1.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

At least 12 dead in anti-government protests in southern Peru

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2023 10:49am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

LIMA/JULIACA: At least 12 people died following clashes in Juliaca in southern Peru, a regional health ministry said on Monday, after a resumption of protests demanding early elections and the release of jailed former President Pedro Castillo.

The latest casualties take the death toll from anti-government clashes with security forces to 34 since the protests began in early December following the removal and arrest of Castillo shortly after he tried to illegally dissolve Congress.

Castillo is serving 18 months of pre-trial detention on charges of rebellion, which he denies.

At least 38 people had been injured and hospitalized in Juliaca, the ministry added in a statement published on Facebook.

In Juliaca, near the banks of Lake Titicaca in Peru’s southern Puno region, a Reuters witness recorded footage of gunshots and smoke on the streets as protesters took cover behind large metal plates and road signs and threw rocks at police using improvised sling-shots.

Other footage showed people administering CPR to a man lying motionless on the ground in a blood-stained sweater, and people with severe injuries in a crowded hospital waiting room.

Peru to invest $1.6bn to reactivate economy

“We ask the forces of law and order to make a legal, necessary and proportional use of force and we urge the state prosecutor’s office to carry out a prompt investigation to clarify the facts,” the ombudsman’s office wrote on Twitter.

Protests resumed last week after a holiday lull. Apart from early elections and the release of Castillo, the protestors are calling for the resignation of new President Dina Boluarte, closure of Congress and changes to the constitution.

Speaking at a “national agreement” meeting earlier on Monday with representatives from the country’s regions and various political institutions, Boluarte said she could not grant some of the protesters’ key demands.

She called for citizens to “reflect”.

“The only thing that was in my hands was moving forwards the elections, which we have already proposed,” she said. “What you are asking for is a pretext to continue generating chaos in the cities.”

Peru anti government protests

Comments

1000 characters

At least 12 dead in anti-government protests in southern Peru

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Contempt case: ECP issues arrest warrants for Imran, other PTI leaders

SBP seeks feeder-wise data of power consumers

US banks get ready for shrinking profits and recession

Edible oil shortage looms in Pakistan as dollar reserves fall

Car making components: FBR to charge 15pc duty on import

Govt criticised for allowing import of luxury cars

Pakistan may dodge default in next 6 months: Bloomberg

Meeting between Dar, IMF officials: Pakistan reaffirms commitment

Demands for reforms: PM asks IMF for a pause

Read more stories